Iceberg Reveal - Post
Created by rajpakhare
Discover the chilling thrill of your brand's story with our Iceberg Reveal template. As icebergs break and crumble, your logo emerges at the forefront, unstoppable like nature itself. This video pierces through the mundane, making it perfect for any platform. Customize it with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors to create an unforgettable, ready-to-publish statement.
By S_WorX
10s
Step into a winter wonderland with our frosty Crystal Freeze reveal template. Your brand emerges from a chilling blizzard of ice crystals, snowflakes, and shimmering frost, ensuring to capture your audience’s imagination. Tailor the animation with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a unique, ready-to-publish video that conjures the magic of winter in any promotional or social media campaign.
By S_WorX
10s
Deck your brand with the joyful spirit of Christmas using our snug Winter Holidays Greeting. Transform your logo into a delightful holiday surprise, with Santa’s sleigh journeying across a snowy wonderland – perfect for a wish of 'Happy Winter Holidays'. Edit colors and add your tagline, creating a video as unique as a snowflake.
By rajpakhare
9s
Let your logo make an entrance with a bang using our dynamic Destructive Reveal template. Feel the earth shudder as the ground bursts open, leading to a wall explosion that throws your logo into the limelight. Accompanied by camera shakes and dust effects, this video draws viewers in with its intensity. Perfect for intros or as a bold standalone clip, simply add your logo and favorite colors to unleash a high-impact branding moment.
By S_WorX
10s
Lock, stock, and ready to rock, our Shooting Target Logo brings your brand into the spotlight with cinematic flair. Crafted to put your gun shop or shooting range front and center, this video template pulls the trigger on audience engagement. Customize with your logo, colors, and tagline and watch your brand's reputation shoot through the roof with each play.
By S_WorX
15s
Captivate your audience from the first frame with our Frozen Title template, where icy elegance meets striking text. Dive into a frozen realm that promises to keep your viewers' eyes glued to the screen. Customize fonts, text, colors, and logos to create an icy intro that's as unique as your content. Whether for YouTube or Facebook videos, this is your chance to create a cool, lasting impression that echoes across the digital tundra.
By monkey
10s
Christmas Titles Reveal is a magical After Effects template with 10 clean and creatively animated full-screen title animations and 1 cool looking logo reveal. A wonderful introduction to your Christmas and New Year party invitations, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos.
By S_WorX
11s
Captivate your audience from the first frame with our cinematic Glass Intro that exudes style and storytelling prowess. Elevate your brand reveal with custom colors and fonts tailored to your identity. A multipurpose template fit for intros and outros, it's crafted to keep viewers engaged and excited about what comes next. Make a statement with every play.
By S_WorX
10s
Elevate your brand's narrative from static to cinematic with the Disintegration template. Witness your logo undergo a stunning metamorphosis, dissolving into a masterpiece of motion graphics. Tailor with your logo, tagline, and colors, then launch a ready-to-publish video that ensures your introduction or closing scene is unforgettable.
