Iceberg Reveal
Discover the chilling thrill of your brand's story with our Iceberg Reveal template. As icebergs break and crumble, your logo emerges at the forefront, unstoppable like nature itself. This video pierces through the mundane, making it perfect for any platform. Customize it with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors to create an unforgettable, ready-to-publish statement.
Time to wish Happy Winter Holidays to anyone!
Logo In Mountain is easy to use After Effects project that contains a beautiful animation of mountains and a logo placeholder. It is also very fast rendering, and it doesn't require any plugins! This is perfect for the modern intros or company logo reveals. .All the elements are pre-rendered, just drop and drag your logo and you're done.
Set the stage for your brand's grand unveiling with the Frag Spinner template. Your logo dramatically bursts onto the scene, emerging from a whirl of rumbling fragments that command attention. This video is a tour-de-force for intros, outros, or as a powerful standalone piece. With customization options for logos, taglines, fonts, and colors, create a reel that resonates with your audience and amplifies your brand identity.
Let your logo make an entrance with a bang using our dynamic Destructive Reveal template. Feel the earth shudder as the ground bursts open, leading to a wall explosion that throws your logo into the limelight. Accompanied by camera shakes and dust effects, this video draws viewers in with its intensity. Perfect for intros or as a bold standalone clip, simply add your logo and favorite colors to unleash a high-impact branding moment.
An effective look for your logo or text that will appear as a result of surface decay.
Cracks Logo is an raw and impactful After Effects template with a dark and grungy scene, smoke, burning particles and a spinning logo that slams in to the ground causing a shock wave of cracks and falling debris. This template contains 1 logo placeholder. It's child's play to use and ideal if your new to AE. A wicked intro or opener to your TV shows, trailers, teasers, films, movies, documentaries, commercials, promos, events, presentations and slideshows. Create a stunning logo reveal with this ground breaking AE template
It is easy to use project contains logo placeholder, a text placeholder. It is also very fast rendering, and it doesn't require any plugins! This is perfect for a modern film intro, commercial, youtube channel or game intro. All the elements are pre-rendered, just drop and drag your logo. Super easy!
Fire crackling logo.
