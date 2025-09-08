Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Versus Action Wrestle Reveal
Created by rajpakhare
11exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the ring with a high-impact reveal using the Versus Action Wrestle Reveal template. With not one, but two logos clashing amidst fiery effects and intense shaking, your brand will deliver the knockout punch it deserves. Perfect for a dynamic intro or as a standalone piece on YouTube or Facebook, this template lets you personalize fonts and colors for a wrestling-worthy showcase of your logo and tagline.
Similar templates
Best of rajpakhare
By rajpakhare
12s
1
3
5
Start your video with a knockout punch! Our Action Wrestle Reveal template sets your brand center stage with explosive fire effects and vigorous shaking motions. It’s all you need for an impactful reveal of your logo and tagline on platforms like YouTube or Facebook.
By d3luxxxe
12s
22
4
14
Particle Burst Logo Reveal features modern and energetic design combined with slowly forming organic particle effect that reveals your logo. You can use media in the background or just adjust the colors for the background gradient.
By MotionParsec
10s
30
5
22
Explosion Logo and Title Reveal is a stunning and powerful template that will blow up and take your logo to new heights. Flame, blast, burn, cinematic, dark, energetic, energetic, epic, fast, fire, fractal, movie, particles, bomb, huge, nuclear, nuke, shockwave, smoky - these all describe this project perfectly! Shake your audience with such power! Check out my profile regularly, it will be interesting! ;)
By d3luxxxe
10s
22
4
17
Set your brand alight with the Superhot Reveal template. Transform your logo into an adrenaline-pumping spectacle of lights and sparks, perfect for high-energy brands seeking a cinematic impact. Tailor this flexible template with your images, colors, and tagline for an explosive reveal that's ready for YouTube, social media, and beyond.
By milinkovic
8s
5
3
14
Ignite your brand with a blazing entrance! Watch as intense flames burst across the screen, revealing your logo in a fiery spectacle. Perfect for gaming channels, action-packed content, or any brand looking to make a bold and unforgettable statement. Feel the heat and make an impact!
By v.createvfx
7s
2
2
5
Elevate your brand with our Magical Smoke Reveal template. Experience the magic as smoke gracefully reveals your logo against a concrete backdrop. Whether you're looking for an attention-grabbing intro, an impactful outro, or a standalone showcase of your brand, this template has you covered. With easy customization options for your logo and colors, you can create a captivating video that aligns with your brand identity. Get ready to publish a video that leaves a lasting impression.
By milinkovic
10s
5
3
8
Elevate your brand's impact with a logo reveal that speaks volumes. The Dark Epic Reveal template is tailored for those who seek drama and elegance in their visual storytelling. Ideal for slideshows, presentations, and commercial use, customize this template with your logo, colors, and text, and prepare for a cinematic uplift that ensnares your audience.
By bbpixel
8s
5
3
11
Fire Trail Logo Reveal is a dark, cinematic logo animation featuring fire, smoke and particles simulations. This fast and hot animation is a great way to ignite your viewers attention.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help