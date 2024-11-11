en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Action Wrestle Reveal
00:00/00:12
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by rajpakhare
12exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Start your video with a knockout punch! Our Action Wrestle Reveal template sets your brand center stage with explosive fire effects and vigorous shaking motions. It’s all you need for an impactful reveal of your logo and tagline on platforms like YouTube or Facebook.
Similar templates
Best of rajpakhare
By d3luxxxe
12s
22
4
14
Particle Burst Logo Reveal features modern and energetic design combined with slowly forming organic particle effect that reveals your logo. You can use media in the background or just adjust the colors for the background gradient.
By MotionParsec
10s
30
5
22
Explosion Logo and Title Reveal is a stunning and powerful template that will blow up and take your logo to new heights. Flame, blast, burn, cinematic, dark, energetic, energetic, epic, fast, fire, fractal, movie, particles, bomb, huge, nuclear, nuke, shockwave, smoky - these all describe this project perfectly! Shake your audience with such power! Check out my profile regularly, it will be interesting! ;)
By v.createvfx
7s
2
2
5
Elevate your brand with our Magical Smoke Reveal template. Experience the magic as smoke gracefully reveals your logo against a concrete backdrop. Whether you're looking for an attention-grabbing intro, an impactful outro, or a standalone showcase of your brand, this template has you covered. With easy customization options for your logo and colors, you can create a captivating video that aligns with your brand identity. Get ready to publish a video that leaves a lasting impression.
By milinkovic
10s
5
3
8
Elevate your brand's impact with a logo reveal that speaks volumes. The Dark Epic Reveal template is tailored for those who seek drama and elegance in their visual storytelling. Ideal for slideshows, presentations, and commercial use, customize this template with your logo, colors, and text, and prepare for a cinematic uplift that ensnares your audience.
By bbpixel
8s
5
3
11
Fire Trail Logo Reveal is a dark, cinematic logo animation featuring fire, smoke and particles simulations. This fast and hot animation is a great way to ignite your viewers attention.
By AlexG1985
7s
7
3
8
The Sphere Logo AE template is a unique logo reveal that will set you apart from the rest. This project is perfect for your YouTube channel, and it is simple to use. All you need is to drag your logo into the timline, change the text, and you're done.
By themediastock
10s
5
4
12
Showcase your logo in a epic way with this Fire logo reveal.
By S_WorX
10s
6
4
7
Set the digital stage on fire with our Logo in Fire reveal. Your brand emerges from the flames, boldly blazing its mark in the viewer's mind. Tailor every flare with your colors, fonts, and taglines to refine this multipurpose template to any campaign or presentation. Ready to leave a lasting impression? It’s time to let your brand sizzle!
Menu
Templates
Solutions