Glitch Lower Third 1
00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.6Kexports
Create a striking, professional lower third with a neon, hi‑tech twist. This transparent overlay features a bold headline and supporting subtitle inside sleek, angled panels. A glitch-driven scan line sweeps to reveal and hide your text, while glowing blob accents add motion and depth. Perfect for YouTube, streams, promos, and broadcast-style content, it drops cleanly over any footage. Fully customize fonts and colors to match your brand and deliver a dynamic, futuristic identity on screen in seconds.
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