Glitch Lower Third 1

Create a striking, professional lower third with a neon, hi‑tech twist. This transparent overlay features a bold headline and supporting subtitle inside sleek, angled panels. A glitch-driven scan line sweeps to reveal and hide your text, while glowing blob accents add motion and depth. Perfect for YouTube, streams, promos, and broadcast-style content, it drops cleanly over any footage. Fully customize fonts and colors to match your brand and deliver a dynamic, futuristic identity on screen in seconds.