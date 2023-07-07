Glitch Lower Third 2

Elevate your videos with a slick, transparent lower third built on glassmorphism and energetic glitch motion. This modern title overlay features neon gradients, a luminous scan-bar reveal, and a clean two-line text layout—ideal for YouTube, streams, interviews, and broadcast graphics. Customize fonts, colors, and spacing to match your brand and drop it over any footage thanks to the alpha channel. A tech-forward, futuristic design that reads clearly at a glance and adds professional polish without blocking the action.