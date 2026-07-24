Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Canvas Bloom - Post - Original - Poster image

Canvas Bloom - Post

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Painterly
Intro
Paint splash
Outro
7exports
rating
Make a bold first impression with a vivid watercolor logo animation. This paint‑driven reveal floods the canvas with dynamic brush strokes, splashes, and fluid motion before settling on your brand mark and a clean callout. Easily swap in your logo, tweak the background and text hues, and fine‑tune the brush palette to match your identity. Ideal for punchy intros, polished outros, and eye‑catching social posts, it blends energetic pacing with an artsy, handcrafted vibe. Bring your brand to life with painterly texture, liquid motion, and color‑rich visuals—no advanced editing skills required.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us