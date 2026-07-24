Canvas Bloom - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a lively watercolor logo reveal. Splashes, brush strokes, and organic ink blooms paint your mark onto textured paper, creating a captivating, handcrafted aesthetic. Fully customize colors, fonts, and logo to match your identity, and add a short line for your site or tagline. The smooth, fluid motion makes it ideal for intros, outros, and vertical social stories. This template blends artistic charm with modern polish, delivering memorable branding in seconds—no design expertise required. Make an impression with color-rich animation that feels creative, premium, and unmistakably yours.