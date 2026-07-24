Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Canvas Bloom - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Canvas Bloom - Vertical

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Painterly
Intro
Outro
Paint splash
7exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a lively watercolor logo reveal. Splashes, brush strokes, and organic ink blooms paint your mark onto textured paper, creating a captivating, handcrafted aesthetic. Fully customize colors, fonts, and logo to match your identity, and add a short line for your site or tagline. The smooth, fluid motion makes it ideal for intros, outros, and vertical social stories. This template blends artistic charm with modern polish, delivering memorable branding in seconds—no design expertise required. Make an impression with color-rich animation that feels creative, premium, and unmistakably yours.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us