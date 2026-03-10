Youtube intro for cooking channel
Emberstrike Merge - Square - Original - Poster image

Emberstrike Merge - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 3 images · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Fire
Cinematic
7exports
rating
Set your brand ablaze with a cinematic logo reveal powered by fire, smoke, and drifting embers. This energetic, epic intro/outro focuses all attention on your mark, unfolding through explosive bursts, glowing edges, and atmospheric particles. Easily personalize your logo and tagline, fine‑tune glow intensity, and adjust fire, smoke, and particle colors to match your brand. Ideal for creators and businesses seeking a bold opener or closer for videos, streams, and promos, this template delivers high‑impact motion graphics that command attention and leave a lasting impression.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Burning Pumpkin Explosion - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Burning Pumpkin Explosion - Square Original theme video
Emberstrike Merge
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:09
Emberstrike Merge Original theme video
Fire Strike Unveil - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Fire Strike Unveil - Square Original theme video
Pumpkin Terror Reveal - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:11
Pumpkin Terror Reveal - Square Original Theme theme video
Action Wrestle Reveal - Square
By rajpakhare
Edit
00:12
Action Wrestle Reveal - Square Original theme video
Fireball Explosion Reveal - Square
By hushahir
Edit
00:06
Fireball Explosion Reveal - Square Original theme video
Burn And Ignite Unveil - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Burn And Ignite Unveil - Square Original Theme theme video
Phoenix Surge Unveil - Square
By milinkovic
Edit
00:10
Phoenix Surge Unveil - Square Original Theme theme video
