Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grave Awakening - Square - Original - Poster image

Grave Awakening - Square

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Halloween
Fog
7exports
rating
Summon a chilling brand reveal from the grave. This horror logo animation unfolds in a moonlit cemetery where fog drifts, skeletons rise, and clouds part to unveil your mark. Cinematic lighting, atmospheric depth, and 3D motion graphics set an eerie tone perfect for Halloween intros and outros. Add short callouts on arm‑held placards, dial in glow and color styling, and let the suspenseful pacing do the rest. Ideal for spooky promos, streams, and horror channels seeking a hauntingly memorable ident.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us