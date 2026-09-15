Grave Awakening - Square

Summon a chilling brand reveal from the grave. This horror logo animation unfolds in a moonlit cemetery where fog drifts, skeletons rise, and clouds part to unveil your mark. Cinematic lighting, atmospheric depth, and 3D motion graphics set an eerie tone perfect for Halloween intros and outros. Add short callouts on arm‑held placards, dial in glow and color styling, and let the suspenseful pacing do the rest. Ideal for spooky promos, streams, and horror channels seeking a hauntingly memorable ident.