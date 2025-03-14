en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
High Voltage Reveal - Post
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by S_WorX
27exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
2images
1text
1font
2audios
Electrify your audience with our High Voltage Reveal. This template showcases your brand in a burst of neon energy, with electric sparks and glowing streaks dramatizing the big reveal. Ideal for tech, energy, or gaming brands, this versatile template allows for customization of your logo, tagline, and brand colors. Shock your competition with a professional video that's thundering with brand power!
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
7
3
12
Ignite your brand with energy and leave a lasting impact with the Energy Logo Reveal. Watch as a surge of vibrant and dynamic elements converge, forming a powerful display that unveils your logo in a burst of energy. With its intense motion and striking visual effects, this template captures attention and adds a sense of excitement to your brand's identity. Whether you're launching a new product, showcasing your company's spirit, or simply seeking a captivating logo reveal, this template delivers a powerful and energetic introduction.
Electrify your audience with the Electric Stream Shock template. A high-voltage explosion serves as the prelude to your brand's reveal, accentuated by layers of streaming energy that craft your logo with precision. The striking visuals amplify your message, making this template a game-changer for intros and outros. Add your logo, customize the colors, and set the stage for a memorable brand experience.
Spark a surge of energy with our Energetic Electrify Reveal template. Witness your logo come alive with an electrifying thunderbolt, blasting onto the screen in a brilliant, pixel-perfect explosion. The landscape frame offers a full-screen spectacle, ensuring your tagline and brand are the center of attention. Ideal for intros or high-impact branding moments, customize fonts and colors for a bolt of brand identity that's all your own.
By Goldenmotion
8s
5
3
10
Step into the spotlight with our cinematic Infernal Shadowflare Unveil template. Your brand takes center stage as it emerges through swirling smoke and dramatic sparks, with multi-angle camera work upping the suspense. Tailor this thrilling template with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for an unforgettable impact. It's perfect for luxury, film, or event promos on any platform.
By paramall
11s
2
3
14
Action Burning Logo is a unique project that will amaze your viewers with interesting effects of colored fire, sparks and transitions. You can use and easily edit the colors, change the text to your liking for the best result. The logo you use in this template will take your work to new heights.
By milinkovic
13s
5
3
14
Take your viewers on an astral journey with our Energy Earth Unveil template. Watch as Earth, encircled by vivacious cosmic energy, manifests your brand into existence, reflecting your commitment to progress and global connection. This horizontal video masterpiece is meticulously crafted for tech, science, and sustainable brands looking to make an electric impact.
The Glitch Electrify Energy template delivers a high-voltage introduction to your brand. Watch your logo emerge in a burst of electric brilliance, as glitchy energy outlines its form. This template is the perfect way to add a spark to presentations or videos, with easy customization of logo, tagline, and colors.
By milinkovic
7s
7
3
5
Elevate your brand's presence with our Jumping Bulb Reveal template. Experience the magic as light bulbs illuminate your logo, creating a visually stunning reveal. Whether you use it as an intro, outro, or a standalone presentation, this template is perfect for capturing attention and leaving a lasting impression. Customize the colors of the energy and background to match your brand, and effortlessly add your logo and tagline. Get ready to publish a video that shines a spotlight on your brand's unique story.
Menu
Templates
Solutions