Liquid Merge

Templates
/
Outro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Splash
Liquid
Paint
Cinematic
Logo Animation
Music
Gaming
More details
Liquid Merge - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
29exports
12 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1video
3images
3texts
1font
1audio
Experience a burst of creativity with our artistic Liquid Merge template. Watch as two logos spectacularly collide and merge into a single brand identity, symbolized by vibrant paint splatters. This dynamic animation is perfect for YouTube channels, creative brands, and any project that demands an artistic flair. Easy customization of logos, tagline, fonts, and colors lets you create a high-definition video worthy of your vision.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Water Liquid Drop Intro Original theme video
Water Liquid Drop Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
7
3
8
Dive into a mesmerizing unveil with our Water Liquid Drop Intro template. A droplet cascades down, conjuring ripples that swell into a shimmering orb, foretelling the emergence of your logo. Then, like a burst of inspiration, it splashes open, branding your identity with eloquence. Customize this spectacle with your own fonts, colors, and tagline for a splash that's uniquely yours.
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro Original theme video
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
7
3
12
Step into a world of fluid artistry with our Liquid Swirl Splash Intro template, where every swirl spells sophistication. As animated lines and swirling drops unite to create an energetic splash, your logo takes center stage, flanked by sleek textual accents. Perfect for intros or brand showcases, customize fonts, colors, and taglines to match your unique brand identity. Let your content burst onto the scene with a splash that's as vibrant as your vision.
Merge Splash Reveal Original theme video
Merge Splash Reveal
Edit
By S_WorX
14s
2
7
5
Merge the past and the future with our Merge Splash Revealtemplate. Watch as dual identities converge to highlight your final logo, complemented by your custom tagline and brand colors. Whether for an intro, outro, or standalone piece, this stunning video template is versatile enough to tell your story and make a memorable mark.
Liquid Cinematic Logo Original theme video
Liquid Cinematic Logo
Edit
By MotionDesk
6s
5
3
7
Dive into a digital ocean with our Liquid Cinematic Logo template, where your text flows like water before your logo materializes, shimmering in a liquified light. This reveal video is perfect for any platform, tailoring to your brand with customizable fonts and colors. It's an enthralling opening for your content, and with its slight glitch, it adds a modern twist on a smooth reveal.
Raindrop Logo Unveil Original theme video
Raindrop Logo Unveil
Edit
By S_WorX
15s
26
5
3
Dive into the tranquility of our Raindrop Logo Unveil template, where each droplet of rain gracefully reveals your brand’s logo. This video serves as a fluid, inviting intro that perfectly complements multi-display setups. Add your personalized logo and text to leave your audience mesmerized and eager for more. Elevate your brand’s presence with a seamless and captivating visual experience.
Liquid Light Intro Original theme video
Liquid Light Intro
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
6
3
10
Intrigue your audience with the enchanting dance of light and shadow in our Liquid Light Intro template. This fluid animation gently wafts glowing traces around your screen, culminating in the grand reveal of your logo and tagline. Tailor the fonts and colors to your brand's identity, leaving a lasting impression of sophistication and motion on any display.
Fluid Reveal Original theme video
Fluid Reveal
Edit
By MotionDesk
8s
9
3
7
Step into a world of surreal fluidity with our Fluid Reveal template, where your logo takes center stage. Dive into a dreamscape of flowing liquid and visual distortion to create a lasting impact. Customize this video with your brand colors, logo, and tagline to make a splash across platforms like YouTube or Facebook.
Luminous Fluid Reveal Original theme video
Luminous Fluid Reveal
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
6
3
13
Envelop your viewers in elegance with the Luminous Fluid Reveal, a stunning 3D spectacle that brings your brand to life. Glowing particles drift away as your logo, infused with shimmering liquid, radiates sophistication. Customize with your choice of fonts and colors, seamlessly integrating your tagline for an impactful finish. Perfect for captivating intros or majestic brand presentations, this template is your key to polished, high-definition videos.
