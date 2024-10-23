en
Mystique Title Unveil - Square

Templates
/
Branding
Square
6-15s
Dust
Scary
Dark
Particles
Grungy
Titles
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
More details
Mystique Title Unveil - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:13
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
37exports
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
6videos
8texts
1font
1audio
Introducing an atmospheric journey filled with intrigue and fate perfect for sharing your brand's next big chapter. Dive into our Mystique Title Unveil template, with text effects that seem to vanish into thin air, leaving a lasting impact. Personalize the cinematic experience with your content and branding, creating unforgettable, ready-to-publish videos for widescreen storytelling.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Best of S_WorX
Cracked Glass Logo Intro - Square Original theme video
Cracked Glass Logo Intro - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
6
7
4
Step into the spotlight with this atmospheric Cracked Glass Logo Intro template. Your texts and logo are set against a dark backdrop, cracking like glass to reveal your brand’s essence. Tailor every detail from fonts to colors and timing, creating an unforgettable opening or closing for your videos. It's ready-to-publish, multipurpose, and crafted to make your brand shatter expectations.
Intense Volumetric Light Reveal - Square Original theme video
Intense Volumetric Light Reveal - Square
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
2
2
7
Intense Volumetric Light Reveal is a stylish template with a dark cinematic and moody logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 10 seconds square opener for your social media. Amaze your audience with this template.
Cinematic Particles Reveal - Square Original theme video
Cinematic Particles Reveal - Square
Edit
By PixBolt
13s
2
4
9
The Cinematic Particles Reveal template is an attractive cinematic template with stunning particles in a dark-looking space, suitable for a stunning revealing of your logo. It contains 1 logo and 2 text placeholders and Available in popular formats.
Hot Logo - Square Original theme video
Hot Logo - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
9s
8
4
4
Turn up the heat on your brand identity with our Hot Logo template that shatters expectations. Watch as a scorching surface fractures to unveil your logo in dramatic fashion. Customize text, fonts, and a palette to match your brand, ensuring your message is both seen and felt. Ideal for striking intros, this template lets you publish with confidence.
Creepy Balloon Intro - Square Logo Version Red Balloon theme video
Creepy Balloon Intro - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
9
5
8
Discover the unexpected with our Balloon Burst Logo Reveal template. A floating balloon entices viewers, then bursts in a sudden rush, unveiling your logo with a captivating flare. The suspenseful setup and explosive finish provide a spellbinding opening or closing for your videos. Customize the colors and add your tagline to enhance this thrilling reveal.
Spooky Event Invite Square Original theme video
Spooky Event Invite Square
Edit
By mocarg
11s
3
3
5
Invite your friends to your epic halloween party with this spooky animation!
Horror Title - Square Original theme video
Horror Title - Square
Edit
By themediastock
10s
6
3
5
This is a horror theme title design. The red spooky theme will bring the vibe of fear to your project.
Retro Horror Tales - Square Original theme video
Retro Horror Tales - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
25
8
7
Unleash the eerie nostalgia of retro horror with this Retro Horror Tales template. Perfect for filmmakers, YouTubers, and content creators aiming to give their videos a spine-chilling, vintage vibe, this template immerses viewers in a world of distorted visuals and unsettling ambiance.
