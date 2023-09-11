Retro Ride - Vertical

Light up your music with a retro-futuristic, synthwave visualizer. A classic car idles on a night road while a linear audio spectrum, moonlit sky, blinking traffic lights, and twinkling stars all react to your track. Customize fonts, titles, and colors, dial in frequency ranges and band density, and toggle the VHS texture for extra nostalgia. Works beautifully across horizontal, vertical, square, and 4:5 formats. Perfect for singles, playlists, premieres, and channel art. Upload your audio, tailor the glow, and hit render to launch an unforgettable night drive experience.