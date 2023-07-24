Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Vibes - Org - Poster image

Retro Vibes

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
Retro
Neon sign
22Kexports
rating
Transport your music into a cinematic 80s night drive. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a retro gas station, glowing neon headline, and a muscle car under moody skies. Equalizer bars pulse to your track while tasteful VHS grit and subtle camera drift add atmosphere. Easily personalize headline and footer text, pick fonts, refine colors for neon, lights and spectrum, and tune responsiveness to your beat. Works in multiple aspect ratios with variable duration so it fits singles, mixes, livestreams, and promos. A bold synthwave canvas for any genre that needs nostalgic polish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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S_WorX
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Themes (8)
Reviews (2)
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us