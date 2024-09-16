en
Spooky Pumpkin

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Fruit
Halloween
Holidays
Scary
Dark
Cinematic
Music
More details
Spooky Pumpkin - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:14
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
19exports
15 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1image
2texts
1font
2audios
Shroud your message in the mystery of Halloween with our versatile template. This video cloaks your brand in the thematic elements of the season, allowing for a captivating visual experience. Easily add your logo and customized text, creating an otherworldly presence that's primed for the witching hour and ready to send shivers down the spine of your audience.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Haunted Intro Original theme video
Haunted Intro
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
9
Enter a shadowy realm with our mysterious Haunted Intro template. Crafted to send shivers down your spine, this animation sets the stage for Halloween spooks, horror flicks, and thrilling tales. Seamlessly introduce your logo and tagline amidst the eerie ambiance, while customizing the colors to fit the mood. This blood-curdling video is ready to publish and perfect for captivating your audience with a chilling narrative.
Spooky Soar Original theme video
Spooky Soar
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
27
5
6
Create a haunting reveal for your brand with this dark, Spooky Soar template. Watch as bats escort your logo onto the screen, setting the stage for a dramatic introduction. Customize this ready-to-publish video with your images, video, and branding elements for a reveal that's as spine-tingling as it is professional.
Horror Stories Reveal Original theme video
Horror Stories Reveal
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
4
4
11
Dive into the realm of eerie and spine-chilling narratives with the template. Perfectly crafted for horror stories, this template sets the stage for your viewers to experience fear and suspense.
Creepy Night Tales Original theme video
Creepy Night Tales
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
6
3
8
Dive into the shadows with a spooky intro designed to thrill. The Creepy Night Tales template features four versatile color styles to match the eerie mood of your story, allowing seamless customization with your text, fonts, and colors. Enchant your viewers with immersive full-screen tales, creating an unforgettable experience.
Zombie Hand Cartoon Default theme video
Zombie Hand Cartoon
Edit
By EnjoystX
13s
3
4
25
Command a Zombie Hand Cartoon to rise from the grave and reveal your brand then look up to see the message in the sky.
Bloody Reveal Original theme video
Bloody Reveal
Edit
By tarazz
10s
21
4
8
Unlock the unknown with our Bloody Reveal template. Prepare for spine-chilling suspense as a wall shatters, revealing your logo in a blood-curdling sequence. This multipurpose video is perfect for captivating intros or attention-grabbing outros. Customize your logo, tagline, images, colors, and fonts to create a unique and terrifying video that will haunt your audience's dreams. Get ready to publish a video that will send shivers down their spines.
Spooky Event Invite Original theme video
Spooky Event Invite
Edit
By mocarg
11s
3
3
5
Invite your friends to your epic halloween party with this spooky animation!
Magical Christmas Night Original theme video
Magical Christmas Night
Edit
By MissMotion
15s
6
4
11
Witness the wonder of the season with our mesmerizing Christmas Reveal. Watch as a sleigh and reindeer traverse a starlit sky, sprinkling magic over a winter wonderland. Your logo and message appear as gifts of joy, perfect for capturing the holiday spirit. Tailor the colors and text to your brand and create an unforgettable introduction to your seasonal content.
