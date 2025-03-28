en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Star Wars Intro

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Space
Stars
Energy
Flare
Particles
Cinematic
Music
Gaming
More details
Star Wars Intro - Originall - Poster image
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
15exports
7 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Sweep your audience into a space odyssey with this breathtaking logo reveal. Our Star Wars Intro template harnesses the power of the cosmos to spotlight your brand. Personalize with your logo, your words, and your colors to create a wonder that's ready to grace any platform. Let your brand's story be part of a greater universe.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Etherial Reveal Original theme video
Etherial Reveal
Edit
By mocarg
9s
9
3
4
Step into another universe with our Etherial Reveal template. Watch as the camera gracefully orbits around your logo, unveiling a mystical and ethereal atmosphere. With its cinematic quality and Blade Runner-esque sound design, this multipurpose motion graphics template will captivate your audience and leave them wanting more. Customize your logo, colors, and tagline to create a video that echoes the expansiveness of space. Elevate your content and transport your viewers to a whole new dimension.
Into the Multiverse Original theme video
Into the Multiverse
Edit
By mocarg
11s
5
2
3
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
Holiday Cheer Original theme video
Holiday Cheer
Edit
By S_WorX
12s
4
4
8
Deck your brand with festive flair using our Holiday Cheer template. As animations sparkle and evoke a cozy, heartwarming atmosphere, your logo and text unveil themselves, spreading Christmas joy across every screen. This multipurpose template is perfect for adding a seasonal touch to your YouTube intros, social media posts, or any video project. Tailor your message with customizable fonts and colors to make a merry impression.
Galaxy Logo Original theme video
Galaxy Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
12s
2
3
7
Reveal your logo in the light spiral of the abstract universe.
Collision Original theme video
Collision
Edit
By bbpixel
8s
2
3
12
Collision Logo Reveal is a cinematic, dark and energetic animation where two flying objects collide and create an energy shockwave which reveals your logo. Perfect as an intro or opener to your Sci-fi movies, action films, trailers, teasers, astronomy TV shows, space programs, exhibitions, conventions, commercials, documentaries, broadcasts, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events.
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal Original theme video
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
4
4
35
Explosion & Fireworks Reveal is a captivating and dynamic visual display that combines the excitement of fireworks and the power of explosions to unveil a logo or brand identity in a stunning way. This logo reveal is perfect for businesses or organizations looking to make a bold and memorable statement, leaving a lasting impression on their audience. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
Fashion Star Orginal2 theme video
Fashion Star
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
4
4
8
Elevate your brand's sophistication with our stylish Fashion Star reveal that shimmers with elegance. Perfect for fashion moguls and beauty bloggers, this exquisite template introduces your logo with a sparkling animation that transitions seamlessly into your story. Customize it effortlessly with your preferred text, fonts, and colors to create a video that enchants and remains in the memory of your audience.
Energy Sphere Reveal Original theme video
Energy Sphere Reveal
Edit
By S_WorX
8s
5
4
7
Unleash an explosion of brand power with your logo taking center stage in a vibrant burst of energy and particles. This Energy Sphere Reveal template isn't just an intro; it's a statement! Personalize with your unique colors and tagline. Own the widescreen with a video that's tailored for your brand's big moment.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us