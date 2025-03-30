en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Star Wars Intro - Vertical
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by S_WorX
8exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
2audios
Sweep your audience into a space odyssey with this breathtaking logo reveal. Our Star Wars Intro template harnesses the power of the cosmos to spotlight your brand. Personalize with your logo, your words, and your colors to create a wonder that's ready to grace any platform. Let your brand's story be part of a greater universe.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By PixBolt
13s
2
4
9
The Cinematic Particles Reveal template is an attractive cinematic template with stunning particles in a dark-looking space, suitable for a stunning revealing of your logo. It contains 1 logo and 2 text placeholders and Available in popular formats.
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
12
Reveal your logo with an energetic particle shock wave effect.
By S_WorX
12s
4
4
8
Deck your brand with festive flair using our Holiday Cheer template. As animations sparkle and evoke a cozy, heartwarming atmosphere, your logo and text unveil themselves, spreading Christmas joy across every screen. This multipurpose template is perfect for adding a seasonal touch to your YouTube intros, social media posts, or any video project. Tailor your message with customizable fonts and colors to make a merry impression.
By rajpakhare
12s
2
3
5
Start your video with a knockout punch! Our Action Wrestle Reveal template sets your brand center stage with explosive fire effects and vigorous shaking motions. It’s all you need for an impactful reveal of your logo and tagline on platforms like YouTube or Facebook.
By hushahir
6s
2
3
10
Step into the limelight with the dramatic Particles Explosion Reveal template that commands attention. Our dynamic video template bursts with vibrant blue and pink energy, making it perfect for technology, gaming, or creative brands. Customize the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to make it uniquely yours, creating a masterpiece ready for screens far and wide.
By hushahir
6s
2
3
9
Create a touch of elegance with our golden Particle Swirl Reveal, where a whirl of shimmering gold particles envelops your logo in a cinematic dance. Perfect for making your brand shine in presentations, ads, or social media, it offers full control over logos, taglines, fonts, and colors. Customizing and publishing a polished video that reflects your brand has never been easier.
By hushahir
6s
2
3
9
Embark on an interstellar adventure with our Cinematic Particles Reveal template. As a swirling nebula draws viewers into deep space, your logo emerges in a burst of cosmic energy. This versatile video is perfect for awe-inspiring intros or dynamic standalone branding. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand’s galactic vision, and launch in stunning high-definition.
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
10
Set your brand's image ablaze with our captivating Quick Fire Ident template. The thick flames rise to unveil your logo, engulfed in a fiery spectacle. Customize with your tagline and choice of colors to create an indelible impression. Perfect as a standalone splash or an opener for a larger narrative, this template is a furnace of creativity waiting for you.
Menu
Templates
Solutions