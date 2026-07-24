Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Temple Resonance - Square - Original - Poster image

Temple Resonance - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Atmospheric
Audio reactive
7exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a cinematic 3D music visualizer set inside ancient stone ruins. A circular spectrum orbits a central crystal as light rays and subtle particles build atmosphere. Audio‑reactive motion adapts to any genre, while editable text, logo and colors make branding effortless. Perfect for singles, album teasers, and social posts, this immersive scene turns your music into a compelling visual story. Upload your track, customize the look, and publish mesmerizing visuals that keep listeners engaged from the first beat to the final echo.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us