en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Thriller

Templates
/
Video Ads
30-60s
2K
Landscape
Halloween
Scary
Dark
Grungy
Music
Gaming
More details
Thriller - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:40
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
7exports
41 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
25fps
3videos
1image
8texts
2fonts
1audio
Evoke the shivers of a horror classic with a Thriller video template that's the perfect canvas for thriller and horror trailers. Smoky textures, eerie transitions, and bold typography elevate your tale of suspense. Tailor each chilling detail, from the creepy color palette to the fonts whispering your narrative, and hold your audience captive.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Veil of Suspense Original theme video
Veil of Suspense
Edit
By S_WorX
45s
1
14
7
Dive into the art of suspense with our Veil of Suspense template, where every scene pulls your audience deeper into the mystery. Eerie lighting effects and gradual text reveals are the soul of this template, making it a perfect fit for trailers and teasers that need to leave a chilling impact. Your story is unique let its presentation be just as extraordinary with customizable assets.
Thriller Announcement Original theme video
Thriller Announcement
Edit
By S_WorX
43s
4
19
7
Unlock the power of fear with this all-encompassing Thriller Announcement Template. Crafted for any brand ready to take a walk on the dark side, this atmospheric template is perfect for horror movie releases or thrilling product announcements. Customize seamlessly, and prepare your audience for an immersive horror experience.
Cinematic Slideshow Original theme video
Cinematic Slideshow
Edit
By mhakmal07
45s
23
28
5
A retro slideshow design for any kind of content. SImply upload your media to tell your brand's story, through a short video with plenty of info that make it a perfect promo video, video ad, presentation opener, webinar intro, or corporate communication. Get inspired with 8 industry specific video template themes. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Urban Colorful Slideshow Original theme video
Urban Colorful Slideshow
Edit
By MotionBox
31s
12
21
8
Urban Colorful Slideshow is cool and dynamic template with 3d chains and elements and some glitch effects. It’s child’s play to use and ideal for beginners. You can use it to showcase your products, brand, events, music... Impress your audience with this urban looking and dynamically animated template.
Simple Ads Promo Original theme video
Simple Ads Promo
Edit
By motionaceh
30s
27
17
19
Making unique and effective video ads is right at your fingertips with this simple and elegant template.
3D Clean App Promo Original theme video
3D Clean App Promo
Edit
By MotionBox
40s
29
23
8
3D Clean App Promo is a cool and clean template that combines generic 3d abstract space and a 3d generic phone to showcase your media. You can use it to promote your app, websites, services, products, features or benefits. Create video ads for any type of product in minutes.
The Horror Story Original theme video
The Horror Story
Edit
By S_WorX
45s
5
25
8
As the eerie sound of a vintage film projector crackles to life, the darkness is pierced by a creepy atmosphere. Create trailers, teasers, or promos that leave a lasting impact.
Beyond the Cover Original theme video
Beyond the Cover
Edit
By S_WorX
30s
21
19
10
Dive into the essence of your book with our enthralling video promo. As the narrative of your thriller novel unfolds, entice your audience with a cinematic journey. This Beyond the Cover template lets you add your unique touch with custom images, text, and more, creating that much needed buzz for your latest masterpiece. Engage your readers with a visual appetizer they cannot resist.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us