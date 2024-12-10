en
Created by S_WorX
7exports
41 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
25fps
3videos
1image
8texts
2fonts
1audio
Evoke the shivers of a horror classic with a Thriller video template that's the perfect canvas for thriller and horror trailers. Smoky textures, eerie transitions, and bold typography elevate your tale of suspense. Tailor each chilling detail, from the creepy color palette to the fonts whispering your narrative, and hold your audience captive.
Best of S_WorX
By S_WorX
45s
1
14
7
Dive into the art of suspense with our Veil of Suspense template, where every scene pulls your audience deeper into the mystery. Eerie lighting effects and gradual text reveals are the soul of this template, making it a perfect fit for trailers and teasers that need to leave a chilling impact. Your story is unique let its presentation be just as extraordinary with customizable assets.
By S_WorX
43s
4
19
7
Unlock the power of fear with this all-encompassing Thriller Announcement Template. Crafted for any brand ready to take a walk on the dark side, this atmospheric template is perfect for horror movie releases or thrilling product announcements. Customize seamlessly, and prepare your audience for an immersive horror experience.
By mhakmal07
45s
23
28
5
A retro slideshow design for any kind of content. SImply upload your media to tell your brand's story, through a short video with plenty of info that make it a perfect promo video, video ad, presentation opener, webinar intro, or corporate communication. Get inspired with 8 industry specific video template themes. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By MotionBox
31s
12
21
8
Urban Colorful Slideshow is cool and dynamic template with 3d chains and elements and some glitch effects. It’s child’s play to use and ideal for beginners. You can use it to showcase your products, brand, events, music... Impress your audience with this urban looking and dynamically animated template.
By motionaceh
30s
27
17
19
Making unique and effective video ads is right at your fingertips with this simple and elegant template.
By MotionBox
40s
29
23
8
3D Clean App Promo is a cool and clean template that combines generic 3d abstract space and a 3d generic phone to showcase your media. You can use it to promote your app, websites, services, products, features or benefits. Create video ads for any type of product in minutes.
By S_WorX
45s
5
25
8
As the eerie sound of a vintage film projector crackles to life, the darkness is pierced by a creepy atmosphere. Create trailers, teasers, or promos that leave a lasting impact.
By S_WorX
30s
21
19
10
Dive into the essence of your book with our enthralling video promo. As the narrative of your thriller novel unfolds, entice your audience with a cinematic journey. This Beyond the Cover template lets you add your unique touch with custom images, text, and more, creating that much needed buzz for your latest masterpiece. Engage your readers with a visual appetizer they cannot resist.
