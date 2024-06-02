en
Wind Logo Dispersion - Post
Created by S_WorX
13exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Let the wind guide your viewers to your brand with this cinematic Logo Unveil. As the breeze whisks away particles, your full logo is revealed in a captivating dance on screen, perfect for an unforgettable opening or a sleek stand-alone asset. Easily add your logo and captivate viewers, whether sharing on social media or starting the show.
By tinomotion
10s
2
2
5
Unleash the power of your brand with our Icy Logo Reveal template. Watch as your logo emerges from behind icy blocks, gradually coming into focus, creating an aura of intrigue and anticipation. The frosty textures and blowing snow add a touch of icy elegance to this multipurpose reveal video. Use it as an impressive intro or a standalone piece to captivate your audience and leave a lasting impression. Customization is a breeze with the ability to add your logo. Get ready to publish a video that will freeze the competition and elevate your brand.
By themediastock
12s
6
4
12
Smoky Title - Post is a smooth cinematic opener inspired by TV titles. This atmospheric intro would feel right at home in any primetime TV show, from Deadwood to Justified. Deeply customizable with control over lighting color, smoke, snow and shatter effects and a choice between logo or text. The four by five aspect ratio makes it the perfect opener for social media posts, especially Instagram.
By hushahir
6s
2
3
6
Unwrap the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Gift Box Reveal template. Watch as the Gift Box opens, revealing a world of Christmas elements inside. The particles gracefully scatter, creating a mesmerizing display as your logo and text are unveiled. This ready-to-publish video can be used as a captivating intro, outro, or standalone presentation. Customize it effortlessly with your logo, tagline, and colors to create a video that captures the essence of the festive season. Get ready to enchant your audience with a video that sparkles with holiday cheer.
By monkey
10s
11
2
12
Christmas Titles Reveal is a magical After Effects template with 10 clean and creatively animated full-screen title animations and 1 cool looking logo reveal. A wonderful introduction to your Christmas and New Year party invitations, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos.
By S_WorX
15s
6
7
10
Captivate your audience from the first frame with our Frozen Title template, where icy elegance meets striking text. Dive into a frozen realm that promises to keep your viewers' eyes glued to the screen. Customize fonts, text, colors, and logos to create an icy intro that's as unique as your content. Whether for YouTube or Facebook videos, this is your chance to create a cool, lasting impression that echoes across the digital tundra.
By S_WorX
11s
7
4
4
Captivate your audience from the first frame with our cinematic Glass Intro that exudes style and storytelling prowess. Elevate your brand reveal with custom colors and fonts tailored to your identity. A multipurpose template fit for intros and outros, it's crafted to keep viewers engaged and excited about what comes next. Make a statement with every play.
By S_WorX
10s
7
2
1
Discover the magic of wintertime with our 'Snow Logo Reveal' template, designed to give your brand an enchanting introduction. Watch as your logo emerges amidst a serene snowscape, capturing the spirit of the season while making an unforgettable statement. Tailor this video with your logo and colors to craft a heartwarming greeting or a captivating outro that harmonizes with the winter theme.
By S_WorX
12s
4
3
4
Spread the festive cheer and make an impression with our Christmas Hat template. Captivate your audience's hearts with a video that unfurls your message and brand in a winter wonderland. Picture snowflakes, your custom colors, and the warm touch of your logo in an unforgettable Christmas greeting. Craft a unique and engaging greeting for your followers on social media and share joy in every play!
