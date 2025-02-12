en
Modern Hip Hop Intro

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Dust
Urban
Distortion
Abstract
Grungy
Modern
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
More details
Modern Hip Hop Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:13
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
scrappycoco profile image
Created by scrappycoco
32exports
14 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
4videos
1image
4texts
1font
1audio
Turn heads and engage viewers with our Modern Hip Hop Intro template, presenting your message in an enticingly abstract way. With customizable logos, text, fonts, colors, images, and videos, you can tailor the reveal to match your brand’s persona. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, and more, this attention-grabbing video is ready to go live, making a powerful statement wherever it’s shown.
Similar templates
Best of scrappycoco
Rhythmic Stomp Opener Original theme video
Rhythmic Stomp Opener
Edit
By VitApSwF
12s
22
35
17
Is an awesome template with dynamic modern glitch animations.
Breaking News ID Original theme video
Breaking News ID
Edit
By Realthing
15s
21
9
15
Elegant and simple News-ID for your YouTube channel or for any type of broadcast. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Sport Promo 2 Original theme video
Sport Promo 2
Edit
By any_motion
12s
24
10
6
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Sport Promo 1 Original theme video
Sport Promo 1
Edit
By any_motion
14s
26
12
9
This template includes 4 media holder, 4 text holders and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this actively animated template.
Short Intro Original theme video
Short Intro
Edit
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
Urban You Tube Intro Opener Original theme video
Urban You Tube Intro Opener
Edit
By bucketinfoo
7s
5
8
11
Urban You Tube Intro Opener is upbeat and energetically animated After Effects template with a stunning design and stylish elements. It's so easy to use, simply edit the text, drag and drop in your media and hit render. Impress your audience with this awesome AE template. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Quick Opener Original theme video
Quick Opener
Edit
By any_motion
9s
23
14
5
This template contain 6 images, 6 texts and 1 logo holder. Impress your audience with this modern and dynamic template.
Grunge Urban Opener Original theme video
Grunge Urban Opener
Edit
By motionsparrow
11s
32
16
13
Transform your message into a visual masterpiece with our versatile Grunge Urban Opener template. Tailor every element to your brand's style, from the colors to the fonts. Whether you're crafting a narrative slideshow or a product showcase, your content will elegantly transition across the screen, leaving viewers engaged and your brand memorable. Spice up your introduction or wrap up with flair using this template.
