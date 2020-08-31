Chatting Employee Interview

Showcase an engaging employee Q&A with a playful chat-style video. This flat-design template features bold titles, a clean software interface, avatar frames and rounded chat bubbles to present questions and answers clearly. Smooth slide-ins, pop-ins and staggered motion keep the story moving, while a prominent CTA and logo outro help drive action. Ideal for corporate interview clips, recruitment campaigns and testimonial highlights. Customize colors, fonts, copy, avatar photo and branding for a polished, on-message piece that stands out in the feed.