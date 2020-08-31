Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Chatting Employee Interview - Original - Poster image

Chatting Employee Interview

00:42 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 3 images · 12 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Interview
Flat design
Abstract waves
Software interface
276exports
rating
Showcase an engaging employee Q&A with a playful chat-style video. This flat-design template features bold titles, a clean software interface, avatar frames and rounded chat bubbles to present questions and answers clearly. Smooth slide-ins, pop-ins and staggered motion keep the story moving, while a prominent CTA and logo outro help drive action. Ideal for corporate interview clips, recruitment campaigns and testimonial highlights. Customize colors, fonts, copy, avatar photo and branding for a polished, on-message piece that stands out in the feed.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us