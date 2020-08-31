Chatting Employee Testimony

Showcase employee voices with a friendly, corporate-ready testimonial video. This flat-design piece blends chat-style Q&A panels, circular profile frames, and bold headers to highlight names, roles, and key takeaways. Smooth, playful motion and vibrant colors keep attention, while a branded end card reinforces your identity. Ideal for employer branding, interviews, and recruitment, it’s easy to customize with your text, photos, and logo. Use it to share real stories, culture highlights, and team insights across social feeds and campaigns.