Paint Logo V1

Give your brand a bold entrance with a paint-fueled logo animation. This template sweeps a textured brush stroke across a paper-like surface to reveal your logo and tagline with gritty, grunge character. It’s fast, punchy, and perfect for intros or outros. Easily customize your accent colors, logo, and tagline to match your branding. The smooth paint reveal, subtle chromatic edges, and centered layout keep focus on your mark while delivering energetic impact. Great for creators, agencies, and channels that want handcrafted style with minimal fuss.