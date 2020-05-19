Paint Logo V2

Make your brand pop with an energetic paint-driven logo animation. Bold brush strokes reveal your mark over a gritty concrete texture, delivering a stylish grunge vibe perfect for intros and outros. Easily upload your logo, edit the tagline, and fine‑tune colors to match your branding. The clean centered layout keeps focus on your identity while dynamic motion adds impact. Ideal for channels, products, and promos seeking a handcrafted, painterly reveal with attitude.