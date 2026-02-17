Youtube intro for cooking channel
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Hearts Afloat - Original

Hearts Afloat

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cute
Intro
Romance
3D motion graphics
9exports
rating
Share a heartfelt message with a charming 3D logo reveal. This romantic scene floats through pastel clouds and heart balloons as a cute desk calendar flips toward the big day. A cozy platform of gifts and décor builds anticipation, ending on a bold heart that showcases your logo and tagline. Ideal for Valentine’s greetings, love-centric promos, intros, and outros, it blends cute, cartoon styling with soft pastel colors and gentle motion. Personalize quickly by adding your logo and a short line. Deliver a warm, memorable touch to your audience in seconds.
Smaille profile image
Smaille
Edit
