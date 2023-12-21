Abstract Story 3 is a stylish vertical story template built for fast, modern promos. Abstract geometric frames, gritty textures, dot grids and smooth motion spotlight your visuals while bold vertical typography delivers your message with impact. Easily swap media, edit text, and fine‑tune colors, fonts and texture strength to match your brand. Ideal for social ads, teasers and short vertical campaigns across platforms. Produce attention‑grabbing stories that feel premium, cohesive and on‑brand in just a few clicks.