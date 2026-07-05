Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Modern Fashion Promo - Original - Poster image

Chic Drop

00:29 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 1 image · 31 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Fashion
Bold
Slideshow
11exports
rating
Showcase your latest collection with a sleek, modern promo designed for fashion brands. This template blends bold typography, pastel pill panels, and clean composition to spotlight products, categories, or looks across multiple scenes. Smooth slides, staggered reveals, and section numbers guide viewers through your message, ending with a polished logo card. Fully customizable text, media, and colors make it easy to match your brand. Ideal for lookbooks, drops, and online campaigns across socials and ads. Create an eye‑catching, on‑trend video in minutes—no design skills required.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us