Christmas Typography 4

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Christmas
Holidays
Title
Shape
Overlay
Transparent
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
More details
Glowing Christmas and New Year Typography 4 - Original - Poster image
starlight_motion profile image
Created by starlight_motion
12exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the holiday spirit with our Glowing Christmas and New Year Typography that illuminates your content with elegance. Soft golden ribbons and bold red labels frame your message in a festive display of Christmas and New Year charm. Customizable text, fonts, and colors allow you to tailor the look to your brand’s holiday vision. Create a seamless narrative for your seasonal promos or social media with this video.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
