Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Christmas Typography 6
Created by starlight_motion
11exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the holiday spirit with our Glowing Christmas and New Year Typography that illuminates your content with elegance. Soft golden ribbons and bold red labels frame your message in a festive display of Christmas and New Year charm. Customizable text, fonts, and colors allow you to tailor the look to your brand’s holiday vision. Create a seamless narrative for your seasonal promos or social media with this video.
Similar templates
Best of starlight_motion
Create a Holiday Masterpiece with Our Christmas & New Year Title. This beautifully designed title features glowing red spheres, modern typography, and festive green accents, adding an elegant touch to your Christmas and New Year content. Perfect for YouTube or social media, it allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, so you can seamlessly tailor it to your brand’s festive message.
By starlight_motion
10s
1
3
9
Create a Holiday Masterpiece with Our Christmas & New Year Title. This beautifully designed title features glowing red spheres, modern typography, and festive green accents, adding an elegant touch to your Christmas and New Year content. Perfect for YouTube or social media, it allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, so you can seamlessly tailor it to your brand’s festive message.
Create a Holiday Masterpiece with Our Christmas & New Year Title. This beautifully designed title features glowing red spheres, modern typography, and festive green accents, adding an elegant touch to your Christmas and New Year content. Perfect for YouTube or social media, it allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, so you can seamlessly tailor it to your brand’s festive message.
By starlight_motion
10s
1
6
10
Create a Holiday Masterpiece with Our Christmas & New Year Title. This beautifully designed title features glowing red spheres, modern typography, and festive green accents, adding an elegant touch to your Christmas and New Year content. Perfect for YouTube or social media, it allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, so you can seamlessly tailor it to your brand’s festive message.
Create a Holiday Masterpiece with Our Christmas & New Year Title. This beautifully designed title features glowing red spheres, modern typography, and festive green accents, adding an elegant touch to your Christmas and New Year content. Perfect for YouTube or social media, it allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, so you can seamlessly tailor it to your brand’s festive message.
By starlight_motion
10s
1
5
10
Create a Holiday Masterpiece with Our Christmas & New Year Title. This beautifully designed title features glowing red spheres, modern typography, and festive green accents, adding an elegant touch to your Christmas and New Year content. Perfect for YouTube or social media, it allows easy customization of text, fonts, and colors, so you can seamlessly tailor it to your brand’s festive message.
By themediastock
9s
1
2
8
Add a sprinkle of holiday magic to your videos with our festive Christmas Lower Third! This beautifully animated template captures the essence of Christmas, complete with enchanting holiday elements and a serene snowfall overlay. Perfect for adding a seasonal touch to any project, simply customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your message. Elevate your video editing process with this charming Christmas touch!
By themediastock
9s
1
2
9
Add a sprinkle of holiday magic to your videos with our festive Christmas Lower Third! This beautifully animated template captures the essence of Christmas, complete with enchanting holiday elements and a serene snowfall overlay. Perfect for adding a seasonal touch to any project, simply customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your message. Elevate your video editing process with this charming Christmas touch!
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help