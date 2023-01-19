Youtube intro for cooking channel
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World Of Warcraft Stinger Transition - Original - Poster image

World Of Warcraft Stinger Transition

00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 font · 1 audio
Stinger transition
Stream elements
Glow
Gaming
Circle shape
623exports
rating
Give your stream a premium, energetic scene switch with this gold-ring gaming stinger. A glowing circular UI builds from the center, briefly covering the screen before revealing your next scene. It starts and ends fully transparent, so edits are seamless across platforms. Customize colors and add your logo for brand consistency. The bold geometric look, metallic accents, and smooth motion make it perfect for gaming, esports, and content creators who want a clean, professional transition.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us