World Of Warcraft Stinger Transition
00:03 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 font · 1 audio
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Give your stream a premium, energetic scene switch with this gold-ring gaming stinger. A glowing circular UI builds from the center, briefly covering the screen before revealing your next scene. It starts and ends fully transparent, so edits are seamless across platforms. Customize colors and add your logo for brand consistency. The bold geometric look, metallic accents, and smooth motion make it perfect for gaming, esports, and content creators who want a clean, professional transition.
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