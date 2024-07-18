en
Epic Title 5

Templates
/
Youtuber
0-6s
4K
Landscape
Titles
Modern
Overlay
Transparent
Minimalist
More details
Epic Title 5 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:05
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
teammotion profile image
Created by teammotion
10exports
5 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
3texts
1font
1audio
Set the stage for your content with our Epic Title template. Whether it’s for YouTube, Vimeo, or social media, this title will grab viewers' attention right away. With plenty of customization options, you can make your storyline shine through every font choice and color palette, ensuring an engaging viewer experience.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Pack (6)
Similar templates
Best of teammotion
Epic Title 6 Original theme video
Epic Title 6
Edit
By teammotion
7s
1
3
4
Epic Title 5 Original theme video
Epic Title 5
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
4
5
Epic Title 4 Original theme video
Epic Title 4
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
4
5
Epic Title 3 Original theme video
Epic Title 3
Edit
By teammotion
5s
1
4
4
Epic Title 2 Original theme video
Epic Title 2
Edit
By teammotion
7s
1
4
5
Epic Title 1 Original theme video
Epic Title 1
Edit
By teammotion
7s
1
3
5
