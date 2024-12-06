en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Sleek Text Overlay 6
00:00/00:05
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by teammotion
7exports
5 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Create a compelling narrative with our Sleek Text Overlay template. Modern abstract shapes and an uncluttered design provide a professional backdrop for your video's essential titles. Suitable for a variety of content, this template lets you customize text and colors for a seamless brand experience.
Similar templates
Best of teammotion
By teammotion
5s
1
4
8
Create a compelling narrative with our Sleek Text Overlay template. Modern abstract shapes and an uncluttered design provide a professional backdrop for your video's essential titles. Suitable for a variety of content, this template lets you customize text and colors for a seamless brand experience.
By teammotion
5s
1
3
4
Create a compelling narrative with our Sleek Text Overlay template. Modern abstract shapes and an uncluttered design provide a professional backdrop for your video's essential titles. Suitable for a variety of content, this template lets you customize text and colors for a seamless brand experience.
By teammotion
5s
1
4
8
Create a compelling narrative with our Sleek Text Overlay template. Modern abstract shapes and an uncluttered design provide a professional backdrop for your video's essential titles. Suitable for a variety of content, this template lets you customize text and colors for a seamless brand experience.
By teammotion
5s
1
3
8
Create a compelling narrative with our Sleek Text Overlay template. Modern abstract shapes and an uncluttered design provide a professional backdrop for your video's essential titles. Suitable for a variety of content, this template lets you customize text and colors for a seamless brand experience.
By teammotion
5s
1
3
10
Create a compelling narrative with our Sleek Text Overlay template. Modern abstract shapes and an uncluttered design provide a professional backdrop for your video's essential titles. Suitable for a variety of content, this template lets you customize text and colors for a seamless brand experience.
Make every start a grand entrance with our Bright Abstract Title templates designed for impact. Ideal for any platform, these animations beckon viewers into your world. Customize the text and colors to fit your brand or mood, and let your message dominate the screen from the first frame. Engage and captivate with titles that speak volumes.
Make every start a grand entrance with our Bright Abstract Title templates designed for impact. Ideal for any platform, these animations beckon viewers into your world. Customize the text and colors to fit your brand or mood, and let your message dominate the screen from the first frame. Engage and captivate with titles that speak volumes.
Make every start a grand entrance with our Bright Abstract Title templates designed for impact. Ideal for any platform, these animations beckon viewers into your world. Customize the text and colors to fit your brand or mood, and let your message dominate the screen from the first frame. Engage and captivate with titles that speak volumes.
Menu
Templates
Solutions