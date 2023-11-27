Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Text Tempo 2 - Original - Poster image

Text Tempo 2

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Kinetic typography
Minimal
Word highlight
60exports
rating
Energize your openers with a bold, minimal motion title built around kinetic typography. This transparent overlay drops clean, oversized type with rhythmic, staggered moves and a sharp highlight bar for emphasis. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, and on-screen titles, it features customizable text, fonts, and colors to match any brand. The snappy pacing and clean layout make your messaging impossible to miss while staying versatile for creators, marketers, and filmmakers alike. Add instant impact to your videos and keep your audience engaged from the first frame.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us