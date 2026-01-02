Try for free
Typography Title 1

Templates
/
Youtuber
6-15s
Landscape
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Typography Title 1 - Original - Poster image
teammotion profile image
Created by teammotion
9exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1text
1font
1audio
Enhance the look of your video presentations with our sleek Typography Title Template. Featuring dynamic motion and stylish fonts, this multipurpose title animation is perfect for social media or corporate videos. Easily customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and make a striking first impression.
Similar templates
Best of teammotion
Lower Thirds Scribble 8 Original theme video
Lower Thirds Scribble 8
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
16
Bring your video content to life with our Lower Thirds Scribble motion graphics pack, designed for maximum impact and customization. Show off your vibrant personality with animated lower thirds, featuring bold hand-drawn elements and striking typography. These colorful blocks are perfect for adding a playful, creative flair to your videos, without sacrificing the ease of communicating important text and titles. Perfect for intros, stories, and personality-based content.
Lower Thirds Scribble 9 Original theme video
Lower Thirds Scribble 9
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
14
Bring your video content to life with our Lower Thirds Scribble motion graphics pack, designed for maximum impact and customization. Show off your vibrant personality with animated lower thirds, featuring bold hand-drawn elements and striking typography. These colorful blocks are perfect for adding a playful, creative flair to your videos, without sacrificing the ease of communicating important text and titles. Perfect for intros, stories, and personality-based content.
Lower Thirds Scribble 7 Original theme video
Lower Thirds Scribble 7
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
15
Bring your video content to life with our Lower Thirds Scribble motion graphics pack, designed for maximum impact and customization. Show off your vibrant personality with animated lower thirds, featuring bold hand-drawn elements and striking typography. These colorful blocks are perfect for adding a playful, creative flair to your videos, without sacrificing the ease of communicating important text and titles. Perfect for intros, stories, and personality-based content.
Lower Thirds Scribble 2 Original theme video
Lower Thirds Scribble 2
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
17
Bring your video content to life with our Lower Thirds Scribble motion graphics pack, designed for maximum impact and customization. Show off your vibrant personality with animated lower thirds, featuring bold hand-drawn elements and striking typography. These colorful blocks are perfect for adding a playful, creative flair to your videos, without sacrificing the ease of communicating important text and titles. Perfect for intros, stories, and personality-based content.
Lower Thirds Scribble 5 Original theme video
Lower Thirds Scribble 5
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
14
Bring your video content to life with our Lower Thirds Scribble motion graphics pack, designed for maximum impact and customization. Show off your vibrant personality with animated lower thirds, featuring bold hand-drawn elements and striking typography. These colorful blocks are perfect for adding a playful, creative flair to your videos, without sacrificing the ease of communicating important text and titles. Perfect for intros, stories, and personality-based content.
Lower Thirds Scribble 3 Original theme video
Lower Thirds Scribble 3
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
14
Bring your video content to life with our Lower Thirds Scribble motion graphics pack, designed for maximum impact and customization. Show off your vibrant personality with animated lower thirds, featuring bold hand-drawn elements and striking typography. These colorful blocks are perfect for adding a playful, creative flair to your videos, without sacrificing the ease of communicating important text and titles. Perfect for intros, stories, and personality-based content.
Lower Thirds Scribble 6 Original theme video
Lower Thirds Scribble 6
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
16
Bring your video content to life with our Lower Thirds Scribble motion graphics pack, designed for maximum impact and customization. Show off your vibrant personality with animated lower thirds, featuring bold hand-drawn elements and striking typography. These colorful blocks are perfect for adding a playful, creative flair to your videos, without sacrificing the ease of communicating important text and titles. Perfect for intros, stories, and personality-based content.
Lower Thirds Scribble 4 Original theme video
Lower Thirds Scribble 4
Edit
By HannaDarling
6s
1
4
14
Bring your video content to life with our Lower Thirds Scribble motion graphics pack, designed for maximum impact and customization. Show off your vibrant personality with animated lower thirds, featuring bold hand-drawn elements and striking typography. These colorful blocks are perfect for adding a playful, creative flair to your videos, without sacrificing the ease of communicating important text and titles. Perfect for intros, stories, and personality-based content.
