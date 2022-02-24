Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Alone Music Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Alone Music Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Atmospheric
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
1.3Kexports
rating
Showcase your music with an atmospheric audio visualizer set in a moody forest. A centered character silhouette, warm earth-tone gradient and glowing light rays create immersive depth, while a linear spectrum animates precisely to your track. Customize title and artist, switch spectrum styles (bars, line or dots), tune frequency ranges, thickness and sides, and refine colors for the background, rays, text and visualizer. Optional beat-reactive effects and smooth fades make it ideal for full tracks, teasers and premieres. Upload your song, adjust the look to your brand, and export a compelling visual for your next release.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us