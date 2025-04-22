en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Clean Presentation 7

Templates
/
Video Ads
6-15s
Landscape
Gradient
Elegant
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Clean Presentation 7 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
themediastock profile image
Created by themediastock
27exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
60fps
2videos
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Transform your ideas into a captivating story with a Clean Presentation template that epitomizes professionalism and style. Whether it's a corporate presentation or a fashion portfolio, the colorful liquid gradient background will give your content the visual edge it deserves. With customizable images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, your message will unfold through smooth animations and minimalist design, creating an unforgettable, ready-to-publish viewing experience.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Photography
Photography
Edit
Real Estate
Real Estate
Edit
Music
Music
Edit
Beauty & Cosmetics
Beauty & Cosmetics
Edit
Education
Education
Edit
Retail & E-commerce
Retail & E-commerce
Edit
Food & Restaurants
Food & Restaurants
Edit
Pharma & Healthcare
Pharma & Healthcare
Edit
Architecture & Construction
Architecture & Construction
Edit
Technology
Technology
Edit
Fashion
Fashion
Edit
Financial Services
Financial Services
Edit
Automotive
Automotive
Edit
Religious Institutions
Religious Institutions
Edit
Tourism & Travel
Tourism & Travel
Edit
Sports
Sports
Edit
Arts & Culture
Arts & Culture
Edit
Wellness & Fitness
Wellness & Fitness
Edit
HR Services
HR Services
Edit
Gaming
Gaming
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us