Dark Instagram Story 12 - Square

Make your brand stand out with a dark, minimal story video featuring a refined liquid water overlay. This clean two-column layout pairs a bold vertical headline with rotating images and space for your CTA. Easily swap photos, update text, and fine‑tune colors and fonts to match your branding. The smooth, fluid motion keeps attention without overwhelming your message. Ideal for social stories and square feeds, this versatile promo works for launches, announcements, and lifestyle content. Toggle the water effect on or off for the exact look you want and publish in minutes.