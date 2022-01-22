Dark Instagram Story 12 - Vertical

Create a striking, minimalist story that puts your visuals and message front and center. This dark, monochrome design blends bold vertical typography with subtle liquid FX for a refined, high-end look. Swap in multiple images, tailor the headline and URL, and adjust colors to match your brand. The flowing water overlay can be toggled on or off for extra versatility. Ideal for promos, showcases, fashion, lifestyle, or product highlights, it’s optimized for social stories and feeds and crafted to capture attention with smooth, elegant motion.