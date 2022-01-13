Dark Instagram Story 6

Craft eye-catching vertical ads with a refined monochrome look. This minimal story template pairs split-screen images with strong typography and gentle water refraction for a premium feel. Customize images, fonts, and colors, and toggle the liquid effect on or off to match your brand. Ideal for product launches, new arrivals, and quick social promos, it balances clarity and style to convert attention into action. Optimized for 9:16 stories, it’s fast to edit, on-brand, and ready to publish across your favorite social platforms.