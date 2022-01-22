Dark Instagram Story 9

Showcase your brand or product with a refined vertical story that blends minimal design, monochrome styling, and fluid water FX. This template features a centered image showcase, bold stacked typography, and subtle dot and stripe accents for modern contrast. Smooth transitions and a relaxed pace let your visuals take the spotlight. Swap up to four images, edit headlines and links, and optionally toggle the water overlay for a cleaner look. Ideal for promos, launches, and announcements across social platforms—fast to customize, polished to publish.