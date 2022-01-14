Dark Instagram Story 7

Showcase your brand in a refined, modern way. This vertical story template blends a monochrome, minimal aesthetic with fluid water FX, chevrons, and subtle dot grids for a polished look. Smooth, relaxed motion and clean typography frame up to four images, making it perfect for promos, announcements, and product highlights. Toggle the water effect on or off to match your vibe, and tailor colors, fonts, and texts to your identity. A versatile, elegant slideshow for Stories, Reels, and vertical ads that keeps attention on your message.