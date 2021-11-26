Dark Instagram Story 4

Create striking vertical promos with a dark, minimal aesthetic. This story-ready template blends bold diagonal title bars with smooth liquid droplet effects that refract your visuals for a premium look. Feature multiple images, add strong headlines, calls to action, and your URL to drive clicks. The fluid motion and monochrome palette keep attention on your product or message. Prefer a cleaner look? Toggle the Water FX off for a crisp, modern finish. Ideal for e‑commerce, launches, and branded social ads.