Dark Instagram Story 1

Create a striking vertical promo that’s built for stories. This dark, minimal template blends elegant typography with liquid-glass motion and smooth image slides, perfect for branding, sales, or teasers. The monochrome palette and geometric accents keep the focus on your visuals, while flowing distortions add depth and atmosphere. Easily replace images and text, adjust colors, and make it your own in minutes. Optimized for social stories, it’s an ideal choice when you need a polished, modern look that stands out without distractions.