Dark Instagram Story 2

Create striking vertical promos with a refined, minimal aesthetic. This dark Instagram Story template pairs a centered image card with clean headlines, a URL line, and a flexible call‑to‑action. Liquid water FX add depth through subtle refraction, while smooth slice transitions keep viewers engaged. Swap in your images and fonts, tweak colors, and optionally disable the Water FX for a crisper look. Perfect for e‑commerce, product showcases, or brand announcements where clarity and elegance matter.