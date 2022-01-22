Dark Instagram Story 11

Showcase your products with a sleek, black-and-white story promo. This minimal design blends fluid liquid FX, bold typography, and split-screen image layouts to spotlight your offer. A prominent call-to-action keeps focus on conversion, while a refined, modern aesthetic suits fashion drops, launches, and seasonal deals. Swap images, edit headlines, and adjust colors. You can also toggle the water effect on or off for a cleaner look. Perfect for Instagram, TikTok, Shorts, and ads—create a polished sale story in minutes.