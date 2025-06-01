Menu
Flicker Torch Investigation 2
Created by themediastock
11exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
4videos
5texts
1font
1audio
Immerse your audience in a tale of intrigue with our cinematic detective board slideshow. Images and text flicker into view under the beam of a torchlight, captivating viewers with each revelation. Perfect for dramatic presentations and storytelling, this template lets you customize images, text, fonts, and colors to fit your narrative. Craft a ready-to-publish video that unveils your message with suspense and style.
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
By themediastock
15s
1
10
18
By themediastock
15s
1
11
22
By themediastock
14s
21
22
7
Capture the essence of your story with our Dark Room Photography 10 template. Take your audience on a cinematic journey as 21 captivating images come to life in a hauntingly beautiful slideshow. Whether it's for a presentation, a photo gallery, or a marketing campaign, this multipurpose template seamlessly weaves together images, videos, and text to create an engaging visual experience. Customize it with your own images to leave a lasting impression and share your story with the world.
By themediastock
14s
21
6
7
Elevate your storytelling with our Dark Room Photography 2 template. Take your viewers on a captivating journey through a cinematic red room, where 5 images gracefully hang on a rope. This multipurpose video is perfect for presentations, photo galleries, or marketing campaigns. Seamlessly weave together images, videos, and text to create a visually appealing experience that leaves a lasting impression. Customize this template with your own images to create a unique visual narrative that engages and resonates with your audience.
By themediastock
12s
21
9
5
Bring your story to life with our captivating Dark Room Photography 5 template. Create a dynamic and visually stunning slideshow video that seamlessly combines images, videos, and text. Whether it's for a presentation, a photo gallery, or a marketing campaign, this multipurpose template is perfect for conveying your message with impact. With customizable transitions and a cinematic camera move, you can create a memorable visual journey that engages your viewers. Customize your slideshow with your own images and let your story unfold in style.
By themediastock
10s
21
4
7
Create captivating visual journeys with our Dark Room Photography 1 template. Crafted for multipurpose use, this template effortlessly weaves images, videos, and text into a stunning slideshow. Take your viewers on a memorable cinematic adventure with the dynamic camera movement and horror vibe of the photography red room backdrop. Customize this ready-to-publish video by adding your own images, telling your story, and captivating your audience with impactful transitions. Perfect for presentations, photo galleries, or marketing campaigns, this 16:9 template will bring your ideas to life and leave a lasting impression.
By tinomotion
11s
6
2
6
Unleash the horror with our Horror Lamp template. Create an intense and chilling atmosphere with this spooky reveal video. Watch as a swinging lamp unveils a bloody logo, capturing your audience's attention and sending chills down their spines. Perfect for Halloween promotions, horror film teasers, or any dark-themed projects. With easy customization options, you can add your logo seamlessly and generate a video that will leave a lasting impression. Beware, this template is not for the faint of heart!
By onbothsides
14s
28
18
24
Cast a spellbinding visual concoction this Halloween with our Halloween Scary Night template. Ideal for those looking to haunt viewers with chilling invitations or greetings, this video lures you into a world of ghostly appearances. Personalize your message of horror with custom fonts, colors, and your hair-raising images or videos. A ghoulishly delightful way to mark the season on all social platforms!
