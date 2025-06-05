Try for free
Flicker Torch Investigation 3

Templates
/
Slideshow
6-15s
Landscape
Camera
Scary
Paper
Dark
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
themediastock profile image
Created by themediastock
8exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
5videos
4texts
1font
1audio
Immerse your audience in a tale of intrigue with our cinematic detective board slideshow. Images and text flicker into view under the beam of a torchlight, captivating viewers with each revelation. Perfect for dramatic presentations and storytelling, this template lets you customize images, text, fonts, and colors to fit your narrative. Craft a ready-to-publish video that unveils your message with suspense and style.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Flicker Torch Investigation 4
Edit
By themediastock
15s
1
10
19
Flicker Torch Investigation 5
Edit
By themediastock
15s
1
10
16
Flicker Torch Investigation 2
Edit
By themediastock
15s
1
10
21
Flicker Torch Investigation 1
Edit
By themediastock
15s
1
11
22
Dark Room Photography 10
Edit
By themediastock
14s
21
22
7
Capture the essence of your story with our Dark Room Photography 10 template. Take your audience on a cinematic journey as 21 captivating images come to life in a hauntingly beautiful slideshow. Whether it's for a presentation, a photo gallery, or a marketing campaign, this multipurpose template seamlessly weaves together images, videos, and text to create an engaging visual experience. Customize it with your own images to leave a lasting impression and share your story with the world.
Dark Room Photography 2
Edit
By themediastock
14s
21
6
7
Elevate your storytelling with our Dark Room Photography 2 template. Take your viewers on a captivating journey through a cinematic red room, where 5 images gracefully hang on a rope. This multipurpose video is perfect for presentations, photo galleries, or marketing campaigns. Seamlessly weave together images, videos, and text to create a visually appealing experience that leaves a lasting impression. Customize this template with your own images to create a unique visual narrative that engages and resonates with your audience.
Dark Room Photography 5
Edit
By themediastock
12s
21
9
5
Bring your story to life with our captivating Dark Room Photography 5 template. Create a dynamic and visually stunning slideshow video that seamlessly combines images, videos, and text. Whether it's for a presentation, a photo gallery, or a marketing campaign, this multipurpose template is perfect for conveying your message with impact. With customizable transitions and a cinematic camera move, you can create a memorable visual journey that engages your viewers. Customize your slideshow with your own images and let your story unfold in style.
Dark Room Photography 1
Edit
By themediastock
10s
21
4
7
Create captivating visual journeys with our Dark Room Photography 1 template. Crafted for multipurpose use, this template effortlessly weaves images, videos, and text into a stunning slideshow. Take your viewers on a memorable cinematic adventure with the dynamic camera movement and horror vibe of the photography red room backdrop. Customize this ready-to-publish video by adding your own images, telling your story, and captivating your audience with impactful transitions. Perfect for presentations, photo galleries, or marketing campaigns, this 16:9 template will bring your ideas to life and leave a lasting impression.
