Pop Title 11

Make your message stand out with a clean, futuristic motion title. This template features a 3D hexagon grid, subtle HUD lines, and a centered layout that highlights your headline and supporting text. The minimal design keeps focus on content while smooth slide and fade animations add polish. Customize fonts, colors, and overlay to match your brand, and adjust the back-plate opacity for perfect contrast. Ideal for social posts, intros, announcements, or stream intermissions across landscape, square, and vertical formats.